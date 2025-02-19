Exxon Mobil's Ambitious Gas Expansion in Guyana: A New Energy Horizon

Exxon Mobil, a leading U.S. energy giant, has unveiled a comprehensive plan to increase natural gas production in Guyana. The announcement comes in response to the Guyanese government's call for more gas to support onshore power and petrochemical projects. Dubbed the 'Wales Gas Vision', the initiative aims to provide essential natural gas for fertilizer production through a $1 billion pipeline completed last year.

The government intends to utilize a portion of the supplied gas for power generation and natural gas liquids production via its Gas-to-Energy project. Exxon's expansive vision also includes constructing new pipelines and establishing a gas processing and liquefied natural gas (LNG) offshore facility. This development will facilitate LNG exports and ensure a steady gas supply to Guyana's Berbice area for fertilizer and alumina production.

While Exxon has yet to reveal the total investment in this ambitious project, the consortium—including U.S. Hess and China's CNOOC—plans to significantly increase gas output in the coming years. A crucial part of this expansion is the Longtail project, anticipated to offer up to 1.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day. The Guyanese government, meanwhile, is set to launch its ambitious gas strategy this year, as Exxon prepares its fourth floating oil production facility to begin operations soon.

