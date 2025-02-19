Left Menu

Government Boosts Medical Education with Full Pay for MBBS Doctors

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced full salary grants for MBBS doctors pursuing postgraduate studies. This initiative aims to enhance medical training, encourage specialization, and improve healthcare services across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:15 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a transformative policy granting full salaries to MBBS doctors pursuing further studies, either within India or overseas. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's administration aims to strengthen the healthcare sector by eliminating financial disincentives for advanced medical education.

Previously, doctors on study leave received only 40% of their salaries, discouraging them from pursuing further qualifications. This policy change not only supports doctors' educational growth but also aims to enhance the state's healthcare system by encouraging specialization and improving the quality of medical training.

Further commitments include significant investments in advanced medical equipment to reduce the need for patients to seek treatment outside the state. Super-specialist doctors and MDs are expected to play pivotal roles in delivering improved healthcare services, ensuring better patient outcomes, and making quality care more accessible across Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

