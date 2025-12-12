Addressing Medical Seat Disparity: A Call for Expanding Medical Education Access in India

The uneven distribution of medical seats and the exorbitant costs of education have become pressing concerns, as highlighted by a Parliamentary committee report. The committee emphasizes the barriers these issues pose to aspiring medical professionals, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds.

In its report to the Rajya Sabha, the committee suggests strategic government interventions, including opening new medical colleges, especially in underserved regions, to remedy the imbalance. Proposed changes also include a review of fee structures for medical programs, suggesting state-imposed regulations on private institutions to make education more affordable.

Addressing faculty shortages and encouraging local education through incentives and expanded infrastructure are key recommendations. The report advocates for reforms to the Foreign Medical Graduate Regulation 2021, ensuring seamless integration and registration of foreign-trained doctors while bolstering domestic educational pathways to fulfill healthcare needs.

