Rekha Gupta Ushers in a New Era as Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta, newly appointed as Delhi's Chief Minister-Designate, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leadership, and the people of Delhi for entrusting her with the esteemed role. She emphasized that her new position honors women across India, who make up nearly half of the population.

During an exclusive interview with ANI, Gupta highlighted her commitment to fulfilling every promise made by the BJP to the citizens of Delhi. She stressed the significance of her appointment, marking a notable moment for the women in the country. With BJP's claim to governance after 27 years, Gupta described her goal of executing the party's promises as her ultimate life mission.

Slated to take her oath as Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan, Gupta will become Delhi's fourth woman to hold this position. Celebrations erupted among BJP supporters and Gupta's family, including her husband Manish Gupta, as the party prepares to implement its agenda under her leadership. The historic BJP victory with 48 seats marks a new chapter in Delhi's governance.

