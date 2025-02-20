Fast-Tracked Energy Projects Under 'Emergency' Scrutiny
The Army Corps of Engineers identified over 600 energy-related projects for fast-tracking, following President Trump's national energy emergency declaration. Many projects, including fossil fuels and renewable energy, face legal challenges due to bypassed environmental reviews, spurring controversy and legislative pushback from Democratic lawmakers.
The Army Corps of Engineers has listed over 600 energy-focused projects for expedited approval under the national energy emergency declared by President Donald Trump. This move, poised to circumvent standard environmental assessments, has sparked a firestorm of legal and environmental pushback.
Highlighted projects encompass fossil fuel infrastructure like the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline and natural gas facilities, alongside some renewable initiatives previously omitted from the emergency framework. Critics argue that the designation undermines federal laws and established review protocols, triggering potential legal disputes.
Amid growing dissent, Democratic Senators are mobilizing to counter the emergency declaration, questioning its necessity and the environmental ramifications. A debated legislative measure seeks to revoke the emergency designation, emphasizing transparency and adherence to environmental protections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
