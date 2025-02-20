USDA Works to Rehire Key Personnel After Bird Flu Response Cuts

The United States Agriculture Department is scrambling to rehire several workers essential to the government's response to the ongoing bird flu outbreak. The epidemic has significantly affected egg and poultry farms over the last three years, demanding urgent intervention.

The previous removal of these employees came after recommendations from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, which was implementing Trump's strategy to streamline the federal government. Republican Representative Don Bacon emphasized the need for precise downsizing to maintain critical missions while addressing waste and abuse.

The bird flu crisis has led to the culling of approximately 160 million birds since 2022, causing egg prices to soar. Meanwhile, the federal government has allocated nearly USD 2 billion for containment efforts, compensating farmers for lost poultry. Despite cuts, key positions remain, as authorities aim to safeguard against further health threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)