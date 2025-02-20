Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Navigating the Fiscal Future

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the state's 2025-26 Budget, amounting to Rs 8,08,736.06 crore, a 9.8% increase from the previous year. It entails new schemes worth Rs 28,478.34 crore. Tax revenue is a significant contributor, with a deficit of Rs 29,493.41 crore expected.

In a pivotal financial disclosure, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna introduced the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, boasting an outlay of Rs 8,08,736.06 crore, a 9.8% surge from the previous year.

This ambitious fiscal plan accommodates new programs valued at Rs 28,478.34 crore, reflecting the state's economic growth objectives. The 2024-25 fiscal year had a budget of Rs 7,36,437 crore, inclusive of initiatives worth Rs 24,863.57 crore.

The budget indicates total receipts of Rs 7,79,242.65 crore, highlighting revenue and capital receipts while anticipating a Rs 29,493.41 crore deficit, showcasing an ongoing challenge in balancing revenues and expenditures.

