Uttar Pradesh: Navigating the Fiscal Future
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the state's 2025-26 Budget, amounting to Rs 8,08,736.06 crore, a 9.8% increase from the previous year. It entails new schemes worth Rs 28,478.34 crore. Tax revenue is a significant contributor, with a deficit of Rs 29,493.41 crore expected.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal financial disclosure, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna introduced the budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, boasting an outlay of Rs 8,08,736.06 crore, a 9.8% surge from the previous year.
This ambitious fiscal plan accommodates new programs valued at Rs 28,478.34 crore, reflecting the state's economic growth objectives. The 2024-25 fiscal year had a budget of Rs 7,36,437 crore, inclusive of initiatives worth Rs 24,863.57 crore.
The budget indicates total receipts of Rs 7,79,242.65 crore, highlighting revenue and capital receipts while anticipating a Rs 29,493.41 crore deficit, showcasing an ongoing challenge in balancing revenues and expenditures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cabinet Approves Restructured Skill India Programme with Rs. 8,800 Crore Outlay till 2026
India's Direct Tax Revenues Soar by 19% Amid Economic Resilience
Booming Tax Revenues: A New Fiscal Milestone
BJP's Empowerment Initiatives for Women in Delhi: Launch of New Schemes
Boosting Exports: Government's New Schemes Underway