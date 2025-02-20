Balaghat's Bold Stance: Intensified Efforts Against Naxal Presence
Following a strategic encounter in Madhya Pradesh that led to the deaths of four Naxals, authorities, spearheaded by SP Nagendra Singh, reaffirm their dedication to tackle Naxalism statewide. With support from the government and collaboration with neighboring states, the mission aims for a Naxal-free region by 2026.
In a significant development in the fight against Naxalism, four Naxals were killed in an encounter with the Hawk Force and police in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh. The operation took place near Raunda Forest Camp in the Supkhar Forest Range.
Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh confirmed the elimination of the four women Naxals, who were from Chhattisgarh and carried a total bounty of 62 lakh on their heads. This encounter marks the third within 30 days, as authorities ramp up efforts to eradicate Naxals from the region.
SP Singh elaborated on the comprehensive support from the state government, emphasizing a well-coordinated approach with neighboring states to achieve the goal of making Madhya Pradesh Naxal-free by 2026. Singh highlighted that the forces are well-prepared, with adequate resources for their ongoing campaign.
