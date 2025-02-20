Left Menu

Balaghat's Bold Stance: Intensified Efforts Against Naxal Presence

Following a strategic encounter in Madhya Pradesh that led to the deaths of four Naxals, authorities, spearheaded by SP Nagendra Singh, reaffirm their dedication to tackle Naxalism statewide. With support from the government and collaboration with neighboring states, the mission aims for a Naxal-free region by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:54 IST
Balaghat's Bold Stance: Intensified Efforts Against Naxal Presence
Balaghat SP Nagendra Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the fight against Naxalism, four Naxals were killed in an encounter with the Hawk Force and police in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh. The operation took place near Raunda Forest Camp in the Supkhar Forest Range.

Superintendent of Police Nagendra Singh confirmed the elimination of the four women Naxals, who were from Chhattisgarh and carried a total bounty of 62 lakh on their heads. This encounter marks the third within 30 days, as authorities ramp up efforts to eradicate Naxals from the region.

SP Singh elaborated on the comprehensive support from the state government, emphasizing a well-coordinated approach with neighboring states to achieve the goal of making Madhya Pradesh Naxal-free by 2026. Singh highlighted that the forces are well-prepared, with adequate resources for their ongoing campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025