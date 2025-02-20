Uttarakhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1 Lakh Crore Budget for 2025-26

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal on Thursday unveiled a budget exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a spotlight on innovation, agriculture, connectivity, and infrastructure development.

The proposed budget, amounting to Rs 1,01,175.33 crore, includes a significant revenue expenditure of Rs 59,954.65 crore and a capital outlay of Rs 41,220.68 crore.

Commenting on the budget, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted its holistic nature, underscoring its alignment with public aspirations and the foundational elements set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

