Uttarakhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1 Lakh Crore Budget for 2025-26
Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal presented a budget exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore, focusing on innovation, agriculture, connectivity, and infrastructure. The 2025-26 budget, inspired by PM Modi's vision, emphasizes a holistic approach, accommodating women's, farmers', youth's, and the poor's needs while promoting state development.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:01 IST
Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggrawal on Thursday unveiled a budget exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, with a spotlight on innovation, agriculture, connectivity, and infrastructure development.
The proposed budget, amounting to Rs 1,01,175.33 crore, includes a significant revenue expenditure of Rs 59,954.65 crore and a capital outlay of Rs 41,220.68 crore.
Commenting on the budget, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted its holistic nature, underscoring its alignment with public aspirations and the foundational elements set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AI Innovations Propel China's Market Amid Trade Tensions
Outer Space Meets Gene Editing: Moon Canyon Impact and Polo Pony Innovations
Igniting Youth Innovation: College Youth Ideathon 2025 Launches in India
Kenya Accelerates Digital Transformation with 15 Digital Innovation Hubs under DigiKen Initiative
India's AI Vision: A New Era of Innovation