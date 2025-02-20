India Boosts Maritime Security with New Defence Contract

The Ministry of Defence has finalized an agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Bengaluru to procure 149 software-defined radios for the Indian Coast Guard. The purchase, under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, is valued at Rs 1220.12 crore, according to an official statement.

The newly acquired state-of-the-art radios are designed to provide secure and reliable communication, enabling high-speed data transmission and secure voice exchanges. This technological upgrade aims to significantly enhance the Indian Coast Guard's operational effectiveness in maritime law enforcement, search and rescue missions, fisheries protection, and environmental preservation.

The initiative aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat program, focusing on boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities. It is expected to generate employment opportunities and develop specialized expertise within India. Moreover, it bolsters interoperability for joint operations with the Indian Navy, supporting the Indian government's Blue Economy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)