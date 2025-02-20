Left Menu

India Boosts Maritime Security with New Defence Contract

The Ministry of Defence has contracted Bharat Electronics Limited to supply 149 advanced software-defined radios for the Indian Coast Guard, enhancing maritime security and communication. The Rs 1220.12 crore deal aligns with India's self-reliance goals and supports Blue Economy objectives while creating local jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:05 IST
India Boosts Maritime Security with New Defence Contract
Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited on Thursday. Pic/ PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Defence has finalized an agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Bengaluru to procure 149 software-defined radios for the Indian Coast Guard. The purchase, under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, is valued at Rs 1220.12 crore, according to an official statement.

The newly acquired state-of-the-art radios are designed to provide secure and reliable communication, enabling high-speed data transmission and secure voice exchanges. This technological upgrade aims to significantly enhance the Indian Coast Guard's operational effectiveness in maritime law enforcement, search and rescue missions, fisheries protection, and environmental preservation.

The initiative aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat program, focusing on boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities. It is expected to generate employment opportunities and develop specialized expertise within India. Moreover, it bolsters interoperability for joint operations with the Indian Navy, supporting the Indian government's Blue Economy objectives.

