Supreme Court Halts Lokpal's Jurisdiction Over High Court Judges

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Thursday intervened to suspend a Lokpal order declaring its jurisdiction to investigate complaints against High Court judges. The apex court, led by a special bench of Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, and AS Oka, took suo motu cognisance of the issue.

This decisive action was prompted by concerns over the potential impact on judicial independence. The court described the Lokpal's order, which was presided over by a panel featuring former Supreme Court judge Justice AM Khanwilkar, as 'disturbing.'

During the proceedings, Justice Gavai expressed disquiet about the rationale provided by the Lokpal, highlighting the gravity of the issue. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Kapil Sibal both challenged the Lokpal's interpretation, arguing it was not intended for High Court judges to fall under its mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)