Kerala Government Boosts Welfare Pensions with Rs 812 Crore Allocation

The Kerala government has sanctioned a significant instalment of welfare and social security pensions, with a substantial allocation of Rs 812 crore.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced that around 62 lakh beneficiaries would receive a pension amount of Rs 1,600 each. The disbursements are set to commence next week, ensuring financial support for a large segment of the population.

For ease of accessibility, approximately 26.62 lakh recipients will have the funds transferred directly into their bank accounts. Meanwhile, others will receive their dues through cooperative banks, with provisions for home delivery to accommodate those in need, according to the minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)