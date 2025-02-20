Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Marks Historic Return for BJP in Delhi

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, marking BJP's return to power in the capital after 27 years. Leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah attended the ceremony, where NDA leaders resolved to contest future elections together. Gupta is the fourth woman CM of Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:04 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the swearing-in of Delhi's newly elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, extending warm greetings on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This significant political event marks the party's triumph in Delhi after 27 years, ensuring the presence of BJP in 21 states across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief JP Nadda participated in the ceremony, emphasizing the BJP's accomplishment in securing power in the national capital. Chief Minister Yadav expressed his optimism for the dual-engine government under PM Modi's leadership to introduce unprecedented developmental strides.

The event also hosted the meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers, where leaders collectively decided to approach upcoming state elections as a unified front. Emphasizing women's empowerment, leaders expressed excitement about a woman-led administration aiming to transform Delhi into a developed capital. Gupta's previous roles in BJP indicate her dedication to community welfare and women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

