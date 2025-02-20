Vedanta Boosts Financial Strength with Rs 2,600 Crore Debenture Issuance

Mining giant Vedanta has fortified its financial standing by raising Rs 2,600 crore through non-convertible debentures. This strategic financial decision was executed on Thursday, following approval from the company's directors.

The issuance involved Rs 2,060 crore through Series 1 debentures and an additional Rs 540 crore through Series 2, each with a face value of Rs 1 lakh. These debentures are redeemable, rated, and listed, enhancing Vedanta's market position.

This financial maneuver is part of Vedanta's broader plan to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore, showcasing its robust approach in the competitive mining industry. Such moves underscore the company's commitment to maintaining strong fiscal health.

(With inputs from agencies.)