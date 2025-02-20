Left Menu

Russia-U.S. Talks: Navigating Peace and Energy Challenges Amid Sanctions

Russia and the United States met for the first time since the Ukraine conflict began, aiming to restore relations and discuss an end to the war. Key topics included a possible Trump-Putin meeting, Russian territorial demands, NATO involvement, energy market cooperation, lifting of sanctions, and nuclear arms negotiations.

Updated: 20-02-2025 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and the United States have engaged in their first meeting since the outbreak of the Ukraine war, focusing on mending ties and working towards conflict resolution. The discussions mark a significant effort to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics and economic interests.

Key topics on the agenda included the possibility of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to address territorial disputes and NATO's role. Russia demands NATO eliminate its 2008 pledge of Ukrainian membership and resists peacekeeping involvement in Ukraine.

The talks also touched on energy markets, with Trump wanting to lower oil prices and Putin emphasizing economic collaboration. Conversely, the lifting of Western sanctions could spur investment in Russia. Nuclear arms negotiations and a potential prisoner exchange between the two nations were also discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

