Sebi Proposes Expanding Investor Definition to Boost Angel Funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is moving to broaden the definition of qualified institutional buyers (QIB), introducing policy changes that allow angel funds to attract a larger, financially robust pool of accredited investors.

This initiative is expected to boost funding for startups by opening new paths for wealthy investors ready to engage in high-risk capital ventures, amplifying support for early-stage companies.

Despite the promise of increased investment, concerns linger over investor risk verification and potential regulation conflicts, yet Sebi is targeting policy feedback until March 14, indicating a focus on careful adaptation of investment frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)