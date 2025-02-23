Left Menu

Women Agri-Entrepreneurs Ignite Change in Rural Bihar Amid Climate Challenges

In rural Bihar, women agri-entrepreneurs are transforming agriculture by supporting small farmers with climate-resilient practices. Through initiatives like drone irrigation and organic farming, they tackle climate challenges and boost community resilience. Supported by JEEVIKA, these women empower over 8 lakh farmers, enhancing economic and environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur(Bihar) | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:02 IST
In the heart of rural Bihar, a quiet revolution is reshaping agricultural practices and boosting resilience against climate change. A group of women, once confined to domestic roles despite their education, are stepping forward as agri-entrepreneurs, providing essential support to small farmers who face mounting climate challenges.

These agri-entrepreneurs serve as one-stop solutions for farmers, offering guidance on irrigation, crop diversification, and digital resources. Their efforts are supported by JEEVIKA, a state-level women's empowerment program, enabling them to reach more than 8 lakh farmers and cover 2,21,000 acres of land with sustainable practices.

With initiatives like drone irrigation and organic farming, these women are not only aiding their communities in adapting to climate impacts but are also generating significant income. However, challenges such as the high cost of technology persist. The agri-entrepreneurs, motivated by visible improvements in farming efficiency and resilience, aim to expand their reach and include more women in this impactful movement.

