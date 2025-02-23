Left Menu

EU Leaders to Convene for Crucial Summit on Ukraine and Defense

European Union leaders are set to convene on March 6th for an extraordinary summit focused on addressing the ongoing situation in Ukraine and discussions around European defense strategies, as reported by diplomatic sources.

Updated: 23-02-2025 22:27 IST
EU Leaders to Convene for Crucial Summit on Ukraine and Defense
European Union leaders are scheduled to meet in an extraordinary summit on March 6th to deliberate critical issues concerning Ukraine and European defense, according to diplomatic sources on Sunday.

The meeting underscores the urgency perceived by EU officials to address tensions and security concerns sparked by recent developments in Ukraine.

This summit aims to coordinate a collective EU stance on defense strategies and strengthen regional stability amidst escalating geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

