European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European shares maintained stability following Germany's predictable election outcome while Wall Street futures gained amid anticipation for Nvidia's financial results. As EU leaders prepare for a significant summit, U.S. inflation concerns persist, and geopolitical tensions affect market dynamics. Meanwhile, the dollar and commodity prices show mixed performances.

European shares showed stability on Monday after Germany's election yielded expected results without surprises, providing a sense of relief to investors. The CDU/CSU party emerged victorious, as predicted, leading to speculation about coalition formations under the new conservative leader, Friedrich Merz. Wall Street was buoyed by hopes that upcoming earnings from AI giant Nvidia would validate the high valuations of the technology sector.

Germany's DAX futures rose by 0.2%, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures hovered around baseline. Meanwhile, the euro surged 0.3% after election results, as investors awaited potential shifts in international politics affecting market landscapes. The European Union is preparing for a significant summit in early March to deliberate on providing further aid to Ukraine and assessing the continent's defense funding requirements, underpinning the geopolitical tensions influencing market behavior.

In the U.S., Wall Street futures marked gains with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures up by 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively. The Nasdaq, despite a recent downturn spurred by major tech stocks, anticipates Nvidia's earnings report to potentially turn the tide. Amidst inflation concerns, the Federal Reserve's upcoming data release is positioned as a central highlight in economic discussions. Commodity markets witnessed varied trends, with gold maintaining strength and oil prices facing challenges amid broader geopolitical negotiations.

