Mystery in the Baltic: Undersea Cable Damage Sparks Investigations

Finland's C-Lion1 telecoms cable suffered damage, possibly on January 26, around the same time a cargo ship damaged another undersea cable. Authorities suspect sabotage but lack clear evidence. Multiple outages attributed to ship anchors have raised security concerns in the Baltic Sea region, affecting NATO's responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:33 IST
Authorities are on high alert after Finland reported damage last week to its C-Lion1 telecoms cable, likely occurring on January 26. The same day, a cargo ship damaged another cable, sparking speculation about potential sabotage. While investigations are ongoing, the exact cause remains unclear.

The Baltic Sea's stability faces threats with ongoing power and communication outages since Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion. Civilian ships dragging anchors have caused most incidents, prompting NATO to increase its presence. An official statement from operator Cinia indicates the C-Lion1 cable was damaged at 0237 a.m. Finnish time.

Subsequent analyses revealed a Maltese vessel, the Vezhen, implicated in a separate Swedish-Latvian cable damage but deemed accidental. Swedish prosecutors and police, along with affected companies, are yet to clarify the full circumstances surrounding these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

