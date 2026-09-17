Tusk Warns of Hybrid Attacks Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia

Polish PM Donald Tusk warns of potential Russian 'hybrid' attacks targeting countries supporting Ukraine, aiming to paralyze NATO's resolve. Concerns arise over political shifts towards Russia-friendly parties in Europe. Poland strengthens air defenses following recent incidents near its borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 23:03 IST
Tusk Warns of Hybrid Attacks Amidst Rising Tensions with Russia
Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has issued a warning about potential 'hybrid' attacks by Russia on nations providing support to Ukraine. These attacks are reportedly intended to undermine the resolve of NATO allies.

These potential strikes, characterized as 'accidental,' are suspected to be part of a broader strategy by Moscow to weaken NATO's response capabilities. Tusk addressed these concerns in parliament, referencing unnamed intelligence sources for the information.

In response to recent tensions, Poland has bolstered its air defense systems and increased military vigilance. Tusk is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss further cooperation in developing an air defense system alongside European allies.

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