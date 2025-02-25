EU Suspends Select Sanctions on Syria: A Significant Shift
The European Union has suspended certain sanctions against Syria, lifting restrictions on energy, banking, and transport sectors. This move follows the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad by insurgent forces. However, sanctions on arms, dual-use goods, and cultural heritage remain. The EU will continually assess the situation.
In a major policy shift, the European Union has decided to suspend a range of sanctions against Syria, effective immediately. The move affects energy, banking, and transport sectors, and indicates a possible change in the EU's strategy following political upheaval in Syria.
The sanctions' suspension comes after Islamist forces, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, overthrew former President Bashar al-Assad. EU foreign ministers, meeting in Brussels, reached consensus to lift asset freezes on five Syrian banks, ease restrictions on the central bank, and indefinitely extend exemptions that facilitate humanitarian aid delivery.
Despite these changes, the EU maintains other sanctions targeting Assad's administration. These include restrictions on arms trading, dual-use goods, surveillance software, and Syrian cultural heritage trade. EU authorities stress that they will continue to monitor Syria to ensure sanctions suspensions are justified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
