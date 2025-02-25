Left Menu

Historic Devotion: Guinness Record Set at Mahakumbh’s Sacred Dip

As Mahakumbh continues at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam, over 62 crore devotees have participated with 1.30 crore joining on Monday alone. Large-scale cleanliness efforts were initiated, setting a new Guinness record with 15,000 workers. The final results will be announced on February 27.

Devotees take a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing 'Mahakumbh Mela 2025 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, the annual Mahakumbh has attracted droves of devotees, eager to be part of the historic event. As the Mahashivratri festival approaches, the influx continues, with festivities scheduled to run until February 26.

Drone footage from the event shows myriad participants performing the sacred act of taking a holy dip, underscoring the spiritual essence of the gathering. To date, the turnout has been remarkable, with over 62 crore devotees attending, including a considerable 1.30 crore on Monday.

On the same day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turned to social media, expressing pride in the cultural unity symbolized by the event, as he congratulated devotees and saints alike for participating in the 'Mahayagna' of unity at the Triveni Sangam.

In response to the throngs gathered for the final day of the Mahakumbh, authorities undertook massive sanitation operations. A new Guinness World Record was set, involving 15,000 sanitation workers who engaged in a coordinated cleanliness campaign across multiple sites. Full verification of this monumental feat will be available on February 27, as explained by Rishi Nath, a Guinness adjudicator.

Nath elaborated on the rigorous process, which involved multiple checks, including QR-coded wristbands and monitoring stewards, ensuring precision in the record attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

