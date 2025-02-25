Maha Shivratri: Celebrating the Eternal Union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

On the eve of Maha Shivratri, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended heartfelt greetings to the people, recognizing Lord Shiva as an emblem of 'meditation and renunciation.' In his address, Birla emphasized Shiva's role as the 'origin and eternity,' a deity imbued with complete consciousness.

Marking the auspicious festival, he said, 'On Maha Shivratri, a grand festival of Lord Shiva, I bow to Mahadev and send my best wishes to all. May Lord Shiva's blessings bring prosperity, happiness, and peace to all.'

Maha Shivratri is set to be celebrated nationwide tomorrow, February 26, symbolizing spiritual advancement and the triumph over darkness and ignorance. It commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva, the god of destruction, with Goddess Parvati, heralding love and power. The festivities see fervent devotion from millions across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)