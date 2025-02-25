Left Menu

Maha Shivratri: Celebrating the Eternal Union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati

Om Birla extends Maha Shivratri greetings, describing it as a symbol of meditation and renunciation. The festival marks Lord Shiva's divine marriage to Goddess Parvati, epitomizing love and power. Celebrated with devotion, the day signifies spiritual growth and victory over darkness and ignorance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:30 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the eve of Maha Shivratri, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended heartfelt greetings to the people, recognizing Lord Shiva as an emblem of 'meditation and renunciation.' In his address, Birla emphasized Shiva's role as the 'origin and eternity,' a deity imbued with complete consciousness.

Marking the auspicious festival, he said, 'On Maha Shivratri, a grand festival of Lord Shiva, I bow to Mahadev and send my best wishes to all. May Lord Shiva's blessings bring prosperity, happiness, and peace to all.'

Maha Shivratri is set to be celebrated nationwide tomorrow, February 26, symbolizing spiritual advancement and the triumph over darkness and ignorance. It commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva, the god of destruction, with Goddess Parvati, heralding love and power. The festivities see fervent devotion from millions across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

