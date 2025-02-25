Left Menu

BP and Iraq: Revitalizing Kirkuk's Oil Fields

BP has signed a significant agreement with Iraq to redevelop four oil and gas fields in Kirkuk, aiming to increase production and support domestic energy needs. The project involves an investment of up to $25 billion and highlights a shift back to oil from renewables for BP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:21 IST
BP and Iraq: Revitalizing Kirkuk's Oil Fields
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, BP and Iraq have inked a deal to redevelop four critical oil and gas fields in Kirkuk. This development marks a notable breakthrough for Iraq, which has faced production constraints due to prolonged conflict and internal issues.

The ambitious project is poised to see BP invest up to $25 billion, with an overarching goal to boost production capacity. Part of the plan includes drilling new wells, rehabilitating existing ones, and expanding infrastructure, crucial for stabilizing and growing outputs. BP's compensation will be aligned with incremental production metrics.

Anticipated outcomes involve enhancing crude production by 150,000 barrels per day, ultimately increasing overall capacity to 450,000 barrels per day within a couple of years. The effort underscores a recalibration in BP's investment strategy, reinforcing its focus on oil and gas amid evolving energy demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025