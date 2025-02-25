CBSE Revolutionizes Class X Exams: Dual Board Approach for Stress-Free Learning

In a pioneering move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a proposal on Tuesday to revamp the current Class X board examination system, initiating two board exams starting with the 2025-26 academic session. This initiative is part of the larger framework proposed by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, aimed at reducing academic pressure and providing students a better opportunity to enhance their scores.

The ambitious proposal was deliberated during a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Education, chaired by the Union Minister. CBSE has uploaded the draft policy, available for public consultation until March 9, 2025, on its official website. The plan suggests conducting board exams twice annually for Class X and XII, a strategy endorsed by NEP 2020 to mitigate stress among students and promote a shift toward competency-based learning. Students will retain the higher score from multiple attempts, thus making the examination process more adaptable to individual needs.

According to the draft, examinations will follow a fixed schedule, with the first phase slated from February 17 to March 6, and the second from May 5 to May 20. Key subjects such as Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi, and English will adhere to a pre-determined calendar, while languages and electives like Data Science will be organized based on CBSE's scheduling framework. The policy underscores a strategic approach to reduce the high-stakes nature of board exams, offering a supplemental role while eliminating re-examinations. Feedback from relevant stakeholders will guide the finalization of the policy, with assurance from CBSE that execution will be carefully managed, ensuring equitable resources and access for all students. The examination system will also maintain academic rigour by ensuring internal assessments and practicals align with the new standards.

