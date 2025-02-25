Uttarakhand Boosts Health Measures for Chardham Yatra

In anticipation of the Chardham Yatra, the Uttarakhand government has escalated its healthcare efforts to safeguard pilgrims during this significant religious event. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat have instructed officials to deliver uninterrupted medical services along the route, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar convened with officials to evaluate the current state of readiness for the Yatra. Discussions concentrated on medical priorities, such as augmenting Medical Response Points and broadening screening operations to match the expected surge of pilgrims. "We've installed 26 Medical Response Points and 50 screening stations along the route and are poised for further expansions," said Kumar.

To enhance health monitoring, the Health Dham Portal mandates registration, with enhanced requirements for older individuals. Plans include tracking high-risk pilgrims through RFID and the GIO Tracking System for efficient medical interventions. Additionally, Srinagar Medical College has intensified its prep, deploying experts and master trainers for critical safety training, a task formerly undertaken by AIIMS.

Improved communications will feature prominently with banners and advisory boards in high-traffic areas offering health center information and emergency contacts. 'Health friends' are to be contracted to aid pilgrims, complemented by a command center to oversee real-time health operations. The department is also fast-tracking medical resource deployment for a new hospital in Kedarnath.

R Rajesh Kumar's emphatic guidance stressed that perfection in health and safety measures is crucial and must precede the Yatra's onset, eliminating any gaps in medical readiness. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)