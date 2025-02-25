Debate Intensifies Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

By Nishant Ketu—A recent meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examined the implications of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, alongside the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. MPs across parties questioned the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' framework, emphasizing concerns over its feasibility and constitutional integrity.

Sources inside the meeting report that several lawmakers expressed skepticism about the affordability and practical implementation of simultaneous nationwide elections. Some questioned whether this move might inadvertently favor the ruling party, thereby compromising democratic processes. Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi faced intense queries from MPs on these concerns, defending the bill as a means to ensure electoral stability.

Despite assurances from proponents, some MPs, including members from the Trinamool Congress, voiced worries regarding the independence of the Election Commission of India amidst recent controversies. Concerns were also raised about government accountability in a system with five-yearly elections, highlighting the importance of regular electoral feedback.

Opposition voices, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, underscored logistical challenges, especially concerning the procurement of a sufficient number of Electronic Voting Machines. Meanwhile, former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit contributed his legal insights, supporting the principle of the initiative but warning against hasty implementation due to potential practical obstacles.

Justice Lalit advised modifying specific legislative terms for clarity, recognizing the need for a phased approach to avoid legal pitfalls. Post-meeting, Committee Chairman PP Chaudhary commended members for their constructive participation, stressing teamwork in addressing national interests. The proposed bill aligns the electoral schedules of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, a move argued to cut costs and reduce election-related disruptions.

The government has already greenlit the High-Level Committee's recommendations on the simultaneous elections bill as of September 18, 2024, with the inaugural JPC meeting having convened on January 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)