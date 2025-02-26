Left Menu

Widespread Blackout Disrupts Chile's Key Regions

A massive power outage has impacted Chile, affecting areas from the mining-rich north to central and southern regions, including Santiago. The blackout halted operations at major mines and disrupted metro services. Authorities are investigating the cause and working to restore power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 01:00 IST
A massive power outage struck Chile on Tuesday, affecting large areas from the mining-rich north to the populous central and southern regions, including the capital, Santiago, the government reported.

Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, was left without electricity, according to a source close to Reuters. Antofagasta, another major mining company, reported operating its mines on backup power. The outage stretched from the northern Arica and Parinacota region to the southern Los Lagos region, impacting streetlights and metro transportation in Santiago.

Chile's national disaster prevention and response service (SENAPRED) said electricity transmission companies are investigating the cause of the outage and working to restore service promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

