Russia and Iran Strengthen Ties Over Nuclear Talks

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held discussions with Iran's top officials in Tehran, focusing on aligning their positions concerning Iran's nuclear program.

The talks, which involved President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iranian official Seyed Abbas Araghchi, addressed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The 2015 deal, which Russia supports, saw sanctions lifted on Iran in return for nuclear restrictions.

Aside from nuclear issues, the conversation extended to regional concerns, including Syria and the Israel-Palestine conflict, as both nations continue to strengthen their strategic alliance. Lavrov's visit also touched on Iran's backing of Russia's military endeavors in Ukraine.

