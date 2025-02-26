Left Menu

Russia and Iran Strengthen Ties Over Nuclear Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian leaders reinforced their stance on Iran's nuclear program during talks in Tehran. Positions were aligned on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, while regional issues including relations with Syria and military cooperation were also discussed amid Iran's ongoing uranium enrichment activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 03:49 IST
Russia and Iran Strengthen Ties Over Nuclear Talks
Sergei Lavrov

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held discussions with Iran's top officials in Tehran, focusing on aligning their positions concerning Iran's nuclear program.

The talks, which involved President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iranian official Seyed Abbas Araghchi, addressed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The 2015 deal, which Russia supports, saw sanctions lifted on Iran in return for nuclear restrictions.

Aside from nuclear issues, the conversation extended to regional concerns, including Syria and the Israel-Palestine conflict, as both nations continue to strengthen their strategic alliance. Lavrov's visit also touched on Iran's backing of Russia's military endeavors in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025