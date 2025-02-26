Left Menu

Majestic Processions and Devotion Mark Maha Shivratri Celebrations Across India

Maha Shivratri celebrations saw grand processions and fervent devotion across India. In Ahmedabad, a 6.25 km procession featured over 50 vehicles, while devotees crafted an ice Shivlinga. Temples nationwide witnessed massive gatherings, including in Haridwar, Moradabad, and Rameswaram, as devotees sought blessings and celebrated the auspicious day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:53 IST
Devotees hold grand 6.25 km long Nagar Shobha Yatra of Goddess Bhadrakali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 6.25-kilometer-long Nagar Shobha Yatra, dedicated to Goddess Bhadrakali, multiplied the spiritual energy in Ahmedabad as it made its way through the streets to mark Maha Shivratri. More than 50 vehicles joined the majestic religious procession, creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere on a significant Wednesday.

Participants proudly displayed red flags, while the resonant beats of drums and melodic tunes of musicians elevated the spiritual fervor. In Ghodasara, devotees showcased their dedication by crafting a Shivlinga from snow. This extraordinary ice Shivlinga mirrored Lord Shiva's sacred form, and was placed within temple grounds for Abhishekam rituals, captivating large crowds with its ethereal glow.

Spiritual gatherings took place in various regions across the country. In Haridwar's Daksheswar Mahadev Temple and Moradabad's Kameshwar Nath Mandir, multitudes of worshippers offered prayers. Rameswaram also saw devout celebrations, with devotees performing Jalabhishek. Law enforcement in Deoghar ensured smooth darshan experiences for thousands flocking to Shri Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Mandir, as foreign devotees visited sacred sites like Kashi Vishwanath Temple during this revered occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

