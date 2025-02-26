Britain to Probe Companies Tied to Grenfell Fire Cladding

The UK government has announced plans to investigate firms involved in the Grenfell Tower's refurbishment using flammable cladding. The 2017 inferno, the deadliest residential fire post-World War II in Britain, tragically claimed 72 lives and ignited a national debate on social housing safety standards.

Seven companies, identified in a 2018 final report, could face bans from public contracts if found liable. The flammable cladding, used during a 2016 refurbishment, exacerbated the disaster due to its combustible aluminium composite material. The government emphasized transparency and accountability by creating a single construction industry regulator.

A Reuters analysis revealed many contractors avoided financial consequences despite installing non-compliant cladding. The government vows to provide residents stronger legal leverage to compel landlords to address safety issues. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner stressed the importance of systemic reform to prevent another tragedy like Grenfell.

(With inputs from agencies.)