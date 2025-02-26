Left Menu

Britain to Probe Companies Tied to Grenfell Fire Cladding

Britain will investigate companies linked to the Grenfell Tower's flammable cladding. The 2017 fire killed 72 people, leading to scrutiny over social housing safety. Seven firms may face public contract bans. The inquiry blamed these companies for the disaster. The government plans stricter regulations and legal rights for residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:21 IST
Britain to Probe Companies Tied to Grenfell Fire Cladding

The UK government has announced plans to investigate firms involved in the Grenfell Tower's refurbishment using flammable cladding. The 2017 inferno, the deadliest residential fire post-World War II in Britain, tragically claimed 72 lives and ignited a national debate on social housing safety standards.

Seven companies, identified in a 2018 final report, could face bans from public contracts if found liable. The flammable cladding, used during a 2016 refurbishment, exacerbated the disaster due to its combustible aluminium composite material. The government emphasized transparency and accountability by creating a single construction industry regulator.

A Reuters analysis revealed many contractors avoided financial consequences despite installing non-compliant cladding. The government vows to provide residents stronger legal leverage to compel landlords to address safety issues. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner stressed the importance of systemic reform to prevent another tragedy like Grenfell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025