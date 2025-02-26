Dhankhar's Dynamic Day: From West Bengal to Arunachal's Economic Potential

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to embark on a whirlwind tour of West Bengal on February 28. According to an official statement, the vice-president is scheduled to visit Tarapith in Birbhum district, a renowned Shakti Peetha, as part of his itinerary.

Following this, Dhankhar will assume the role of Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony of the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Gaudiya Mission's founder, Acharya Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Dhankhar has spotlighted Arunachal Pradesh's significant power generation potential, emphasizing the state's capacity to generate 50,000 megawatts.

Addressing a gathering as Chief Guest at the inaugural Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Kamle District, Arunachal Pradesh, he highlighted the Rs 5 lakh crore investment potential due to this power generation capability. Dhankhar credited Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for effectively advocating this potential to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Further, he praised the 'Act East' policy for fostering tangible progress across the region, including improved connectivity and minority rights for the Buddhist community.

