Left Menu

Dhankhar's Dynamic Day: From West Bengal to Arunachal's Economic Potential

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit West Bengal on February 28, including a visit to Tarapith. He will also attend the Gaudiya Mission's anniversary in Kolkata. Dhankhar highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's potential to generate 50,000 MW of power, an investment opportunity amounting to Rs 5 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:31 IST
Dhankhar's Dynamic Day: From West Bengal to Arunachal's Economic Potential
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to embark on a whirlwind tour of West Bengal on February 28. According to an official statement, the vice-president is scheduled to visit Tarapith in Birbhum district, a renowned Shakti Peetha, as part of his itinerary.

Following this, Dhankhar will assume the role of Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony of the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Gaudiya Mission's founder, Acharya Srila Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Dhankhar has spotlighted Arunachal Pradesh's significant power generation potential, emphasizing the state's capacity to generate 50,000 megawatts.

Addressing a gathering as Chief Guest at the inaugural Joint Mega Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Kamle District, Arunachal Pradesh, he highlighted the Rs 5 lakh crore investment potential due to this power generation capability. Dhankhar credited Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for effectively advocating this potential to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Further, he praised the 'Act East' policy for fostering tangible progress across the region, including improved connectivity and minority rights for the Buddhist community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025