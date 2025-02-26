Left Menu

Religare Enterprises Reshuffles Board Amid Strategic Changes

Religare Enterprises, controlled by the Burman family, approved four new non-executive directors. The appointments await RBI and shareholder approval after the Burman's recent stake acquisition. Additionally, MIC Insurance Web Aggregator's operations are suspended due to financial challenges as its business model is reassessed.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Burman family-led Religare Enterprises has announced the addition of four new directors to its board. Abhay Kumar Agarwal, Arjun Lamba, Gurumurthy Ramanathan, and Suresh Mahalingam have been appointed as non-executive directors, as detailed in a recent regulatory filing.

This development follows the Burman family's recent acquisition of a 25.16% controlling stake in the financial services firm. However, the new appointments will only be effective after securing the necessary approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and company shareholders.

In a related decision, Religare has temporarily suspended the operations of MIC Insurance Web Aggregator due to its inability to achieve sustainability and growth in a competitive market. MIC, now a wholly-owned subsidiary, struggles with financial viability as the broader insurance web aggregator business environment remains challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

