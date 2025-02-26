Religare Enterprises Reshuffles Board Amid Strategic Changes
Religare Enterprises, controlled by the Burman family, approved four new non-executive directors. The appointments await RBI and shareholder approval after the Burman's recent stake acquisition. Additionally, MIC Insurance Web Aggregator's operations are suspended due to financial challenges as its business model is reassessed.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Burman family-led Religare Enterprises has announced the addition of four new directors to its board. Abhay Kumar Agarwal, Arjun Lamba, Gurumurthy Ramanathan, and Suresh Mahalingam have been appointed as non-executive directors, as detailed in a recent regulatory filing.
This development follows the Burman family's recent acquisition of a 25.16% controlling stake in the financial services firm. However, the new appointments will only be effective after securing the necessary approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and company shareholders.
In a related decision, Religare has temporarily suspended the operations of MIC Insurance Web Aggregator due to its inability to achieve sustainability and growth in a competitive market. MIC, now a wholly-owned subsidiary, struggles with financial viability as the broader insurance web aggregator business environment remains challenging.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Learning Space Appoints New Directors to Transform Preschool Education
Kotak Mahindra Bank Regains RBI Approval for New Customer Onboarding
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to FBI Directorship
Nicole Kidman Champions Female Directors with Bold Initiatives
ED levies FEMA penalty of Rs 3.44 cr on BBC World Service India; penalises 3 directors with Rs 1.14 cr each: Officials.