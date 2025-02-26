Religare Enterprises Reshuffles Board Amid Strategic Changes

In a significant move, the Burman family-led Religare Enterprises has announced the addition of four new directors to its board. Abhay Kumar Agarwal, Arjun Lamba, Gurumurthy Ramanathan, and Suresh Mahalingam have been appointed as non-executive directors, as detailed in a recent regulatory filing.

This development follows the Burman family's recent acquisition of a 25.16% controlling stake in the financial services firm. However, the new appointments will only be effective after securing the necessary approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and company shareholders.

In a related decision, Religare has temporarily suspended the operations of MIC Insurance Web Aggregator due to its inability to achieve sustainability and growth in a competitive market. MIC, now a wholly-owned subsidiary, struggles with financial viability as the broader insurance web aggregator business environment remains challenging.

