IndiGo Faces Nearly Rs 14 Lakh Fine Over Input Tax Credit Dispute

IndiGo has been fined Rs 13,91,818 concerning input tax credit disallowance for FY 2020-21, imposed by the Joint Commissioner, Corporate Circle, Lucknow Division. The airline believes it rightfully claimed the credit and is considering legal action. The fine does not impact its financial or operational activities significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo is currently facing a financial penalty amounting to nearly Rs 14 lakh, relating to an input tax credit dispute. The fine, specifically Rs 13,91,818, is imposed by the Joint Commissioner, Corporate Circle, Lucknow Division of Uttar Pradesh.

The dispute originates from the disallowance of input tax credit claimed for the financial year 2020-21, which has prompted the tax authorities to raise a demand against the airline.

Despite the fine, IndiGo maintains that its actions were compliant with tax regulations and is preparing to seek legal redress, potentially filing an appeal with the appropriate authority. The airline has also assured that this fine has no substantial effect on its financial stability or operational conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

