Maha Shivratri Celebrations Draw Massive Crowds at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi was flooded with devotees as 6,67,855 people visited the revered temple for darshan by 7:00 PM on Tuesday.

Foreign visitors also attended the celebrations, partaking in Maha Kumbh and offering prayers while reciting 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' and chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'.

The Pracheen Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk was another focal point for celebrations, attracting thousands of devotees. Maha Shivratri is a significant Hindu festival celebrating Lord Shiva's union with Goddess Parvati through fasting, ritual bathing, and chanting.

(With inputs from agencies.)