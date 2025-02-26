Left Menu

Maha Shivratri Celebrations Draw Massive Crowds at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

On Maha Shivratri, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham attracted 6,67,855 devotees. Foreigners attended the festival, participating in prayers and rituals. Delhi's Pracheen Gauri Shankar Temple also saw large gatherings. The festival, honoring Lord Shiva's marriage to Parvati, includes fasting, chanting, and rituals for prosperity and spiritual growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:45 IST
A visual from the spot (Photo/Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir). Image Credit: ANI
On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi was flooded with devotees as 6,67,855 people visited the revered temple for darshan by 7:00 PM on Tuesday.

Foreign visitors also attended the celebrations, partaking in Maha Kumbh and offering prayers while reciting 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' and chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'.

The Pracheen Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk was another focal point for celebrations, attracting thousands of devotees. Maha Shivratri is a significant Hindu festival celebrating Lord Shiva's union with Goddess Parvati through fasting, ritual bathing, and chanting.

