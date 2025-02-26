NCW Demands Swift Justice in Pune Bus Rape Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed outrage over an alleged rape incident involving a 26-year-old woman inside a Shivshahi bus at Pune's Swargate depot. In a statement, the NCW announced its decision to take suo motu cognizance of the distressing episode.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, in a strongly-worded letter to the Director General of Police in Mumbai, demanded immediate and decisive action. Highlighting concerns about public safety as the accused remains at large, Rahatkar urged law enforcement to conduct a fair and expedited investigation while ensuring necessary support for the victim, including medical aid and psychological counseling.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Smarthana Patil identified the suspect as Dattatray Ramdas Gade and vowed to capture him swiftly. The incident occurred when the woman, a working professional, was misled into boarding the wrong bus. An FIR has been registered, and the victim is reportedly stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)