Left Menu

NCW Demands Swift Justice in Pune Bus Rape Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for immediate action following the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman in a Shivshahi bus in Pune. The NCW emphasizes the urgent need for a prompt investigation, medical aid, and legal proceedings to ensure justice and support the victim's well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:04 IST
NCW Demands Swift Justice in Pune Bus Rape Case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed outrage over an alleged rape incident involving a 26-year-old woman inside a Shivshahi bus at Pune's Swargate depot. In a statement, the NCW announced its decision to take suo motu cognizance of the distressing episode.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, in a strongly-worded letter to the Director General of Police in Mumbai, demanded immediate and decisive action. Highlighting concerns about public safety as the accused remains at large, Rahatkar urged law enforcement to conduct a fair and expedited investigation while ensuring necessary support for the victim, including medical aid and psychological counseling.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Smarthana Patil identified the suspect as Dattatray Ramdas Gade and vowed to capture him swiftly. The incident occurred when the woman, a working professional, was misled into boarding the wrong bus. An FIR has been registered, and the victim is reportedly stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025