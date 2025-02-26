Left Menu

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Joins Devotees for Maha Shivratri Celebration

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan participated in the 'Shiv Barat' procession during Maha Shivratri festivities in Patna. The Hindu festival, marking Lord Shiva's divine marriage to Goddess Parvati, features fasting, ritual ceremonies, and devotional songs across India, attracting devotees seeking blessings and spiritual growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:37 IST
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was among the participants in the vibrant 'Shiv Barat' procession in Patna as the city celebrated Maha Shivratri on Wednesday. This revered Hindu festival, held annually, honors Lord Shiva, commemorating his sacred union with Goddess Parvati.

Devotees across the nation engage in fasting and perform Abhishekam, a ritual bath of the Shivling with sacred ingredients like milk, honey, and water. The chant of 'Om Namah Shivaya' echoes through temples, as worshippers seek divine blessings for prosperity and spiritual advancement. Iconic temples, including Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi and Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain, witness an influx of devotees, with some waiting long hours for darshan.

Widely recognized for promoting spiritual awakening, marital bliss, and moksha, the festival draws even international visitors, many of whom flock to the Maha Kumbh and Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple for prayer. Chants of 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' and 'Har Har Mahadev' resonate as devotees make their way to temples, celebrating this night dedicated to Lord Shiva with religious zeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

