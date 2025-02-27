Left Menu

Controversy and Calls for Action Emerge from Maha Kumbh

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati criticized the ongoing Maha Kumbh event, claiming the true spiritual gathering ended with Magh's full moon. He also announced a March gathering in Delhi to discuss cow slaughter, urging political groups to clarify their stances.

On Wednesday, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj openly criticized the ongoing Maha Kumbh event, arguing that the genuinely spiritual Kumbh had already concluded with the full moon of the Magh month. He labeled the current event a "Sarkari Kumbh," indicating its diminished spiritual significance.

Shankaracharya emphasized that the real Kumbh concludes in Magh month when all 'Kalpavasi' leave after the full moon. He questioned the authenticity of the government-organized event, juxtaposing it with the traditional Kumbh mela, which he deemed the true spiritual gathering.

In a separate issue, Shankaracharya announced efforts to draw attention to cow slaughter. On March 17, he aims to unite political parties to declare their intentions on the matter. The Delhi gathering will demand clear positions from both government and opposition parties. Maha Kumbh wrapped up with the last holy snan on Maha Shivratri in Prayagraj, as confirmed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event saw over 66 crore devotees partake in the sacred rituals.

