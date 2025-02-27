Left Menu

Clash in Delhi Assembly: MLAs Suspended Amidst Growing Tensions

Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 AAP MLAs for disrupting Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's address with protests and slogans. The suspension sparked criticism from AAP, accusing the BJP of stifling dissent. BJP leaders condemned the disruptions, urging adherence to constitutional values and assembly decorum amidst the ongoing controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:38 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday condemned the disruption of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's address, describing it as a 'gross violation' of decorum. The incident resulted in the suspension of 12 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, including Opposition Leader Atishi, for interrupting the Lieutenant Governor's speech with protests and slogans.

According to the Speaker, such disruptions are serious violations. 'Disrupting the LG's address is a gross violation. It violates the assembly's decorum,' Gupta stated. The tensions were sparked by AAP MLAs alleging that portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were removed from the Chief Minister's office. The BJP countered by releasing images proving the portraits were merely relocated.

The suspension drew sharp criticism from AAP, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of suppressing dissenting voices. BJP MLA Ravindra Singh Negi criticized AAP for neglecting constitutional values, adding, 'You carry Ambedkar's picture, but are failing to follow his teachings.' Further criticism came from Delhi Minister and BJP leader Parvesh Verma, who called the disruption a 'big crime' and urged the opposition to refrain from such actions in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

