Mpox Outbreak Still a Global Health Crisis

The World Health Organization (WHO) reaffirmed on Thursday that the mpox outbreak still constitutes a public health emergency. This declaration underscores the persistent threat and international concern surrounding the disease.

Health officials have stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance and implementing coordinated efforts across borders to manage the situation. The WHO's announcement serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges that health services face in controlling infectious diseases.

Efforts to contain the outbreak are crucial, as the disease poses significant health risks globally. The organization's statement calls for continued international collaboration to mitigate the impact and prevent further spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)