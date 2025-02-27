Telangana's Tech Boom: HCLTech Inaugurates New Global Delivery Center

In a significant boost to Telangana's burgeoning tech sector, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated HCLTech's state-of-the-art global delivery center in Hyderabad. Accompanied by D. Sridhar Babu, Telangana's Minister for Information Technology, and HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar, the minister lauded the state's rapid growth in AI adoption and investment influx.

CM Reddy reiterated Telangana's commitment to becoming a trillion-dollar economy through the Telangana Rising initiative. He praised HCLTech for enhancing India's global presence and expressed confidence that the new facility would lead to further innovation and growth from Telangana.

Minister D. Sridhar Babu highlighted the state's transformation into a tech hub, attracting global players in AI, cloud, and digital transformation. HCLTech's new center in Hi-Tech City, a Gold-certified facility, will further solidify Hyderabad's position as a strategic tech destination supporting global capability centers.

C Vijayakumar emphasized the importance of Hyderabad in HCLTech's global network, particularly in delivering AI-driven technological solutions. The 320,000-square-foot facility marks HCLTech's fifth in Hyderabad, reflecting its ongoing commitment to sustainable development and innovation in the region.

