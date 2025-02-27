Tata Power Secures Rs 632 Crore Solar Module Deal with SECI

Tata Power's solar manufacturing arm, TP Solar, has been awarded a significant contract worth Rs 632 crore. The order, placed by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), involves the supply of 292.5 MWp solar modules.

This contract, a part of SECI's CPSU Scheme Tranche-III, was fiercely contested in a competitive bidding process, culminating in an e-Reverse Auction. Out of a total tender of 400 MWp DCR Modules, TP Solar successfully secured a substantial portion, totaling 292.5 MWp.

The modules are to be delivered to their designated site in Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh, with the preferred delivery timeline set from October 2025 to January 2026, spanning four months.

