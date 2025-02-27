Left Menu

Tata Power Secures Rs 632 Crore Solar Module Deal with SECI

Tata Power's subsidiary, TP Solar, has obtained a Rs 632 crore order from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 292.5 MWp solar modules. The contract is part of a 400 MWp tender under the CPSU Scheme Tranche-III. Delivery is scheduled between October 2025 and January 2026.

Updated: 27-02-2025 18:39 IST
  • India

Tata Power's solar manufacturing arm, TP Solar, has been awarded a significant contract worth Rs 632 crore. The order, placed by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), involves the supply of 292.5 MWp solar modules.

This contract, a part of SECI's CPSU Scheme Tranche-III, was fiercely contested in a competitive bidding process, culminating in an e-Reverse Auction. Out of a total tender of 400 MWp DCR Modules, TP Solar successfully secured a substantial portion, totaling 292.5 MWp.

The modules are to be delivered to their designated site in Ramagiri, Andhra Pradesh, with the preferred delivery timeline set from October 2025 to January 2026, spanning four months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

