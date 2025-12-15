South Africa's Simon Harmer named ICC Men's Player of the Month for November 2025

South African off-spinner Simon Harmer has edged out strong competition to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for November 2025, following his outstanding performance in the ICC World Test Championship series against India, as per the ICC website. The right-arm spinner outshone Bangladesh's Taijul Islam and Pakistan's all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to secure the prestigious award for the first time.

Harmer received the accolade following a commanding Test series against India, in which he was also named Player of the Series, playing a key role in South Africa's landmark 2-0 triumph--their first Test series win in India since 2000. Across the two matches, Harmer claimed an impressive 17 wickets, guiding South Africa to comprehensive victories in Kolkata and Guwahati.

"It's a privilege to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for November. Playing for my country is a dream come true and anything else that comes from it as a result is a bonus. I share this award with my teammates, coaches and support staff and dedicate it to my family who allow me to go out and live my dream, often having to leave them at home to do so," said Harmer as quotes by ICC's website. "It's a privilege to be a part of the Proteas team and I hope to enjoy many more successful seasons with this remarkable group of people," Harmer added.

In the first innings of the opening Test in Kolkata, Harmer took four wickets, helping to limit India's lead to just 30 runs. He followed this with another four-wicket haul in the second innings, playing a crucial role as India were bowled out for 93 while chasing 124. His efforts secured South Africa's first Test victory in India since 2010. The 36-year-old continued his remarkable form in the second Test at Guwahati as well, claiming nine wickets as South Africa achieved a historic series win. His three wickets in the first innings gave the visitors a commanding 288-run lead, and he produced his finest spell of the series in the second innings, confounding India with his spin mastery. His 6/37 performance propelled South Africa to a dominant 408-run triumph.

Harmer finished the two-Test series with 17 wickets at an average of 8.94 and an economy rate of 5.66. His exceptional displays not only secured the series sweep but also elevated South Africa to second place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings. (ANI)

