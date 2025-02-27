Global Markets Surge Past US: A Shift in Financial Dynamics

In an unexpected turn, the US stock market's performance in 2025 has lagged behind international counterparts in cities like Mexico City, Paris, and Hong Kong. These markets have posted more significant gains, signaling a potential pivot from years of US market supremacy.

Several elements are fueling this divide. They include the aggressive valuation of US stocks, particularly in the technology sector, and a renewed interest in international equities. Markets outside the US, buoyed by more accommodating central bank policies, have been particularly attractive to investors.

Adding to the trend, global currencies' fluctuations are impacting major US companies, which have begun scaling back profit forecasts. This environment presents a compelling case for diversification, with analysts and investors increasingly eyeing opportunities outside US borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)