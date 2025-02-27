Spiritual Renaissance: Uttar Pradesh's Maha Kumbh Success and New Tourism Corridors

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the remarkable success of the Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj, where over 66.30 crore pilgrims participated. The Chief Minister also revealed the creation of five new spiritual tourism corridors aimed at connecting Prayagraj with key spiritual destinations within the state, including Kashi and Mathura-Vrindavan.

Praising the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi emphasized that Uttar Pradesh is well-positioned to become a hub for spiritual tourism. Speaking in Prayagraj, he noted, "The new vision given by the PM has unlocked the potential of spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh, with Prayagraj Mahakumbh paving the way for this transformation."

Additionally, CM Yogi expressed gratitude to media outlets for their extensive coverage of the event. He highlighted the role of media in ensuring that the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh reached audiences beyond the state, thus establishing the value of media in promoting spiritual tourism. In the face of global acclaim, the Chief Minister asserted that the event's organization exemplified unity and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)