Delhi's Najafgarh Constituency Renaming Sparks Political Pact

BJP MLAs Kailash Gahlot and Neelam Pehalwan propose renaming Delhi’s Najafgarh constituency to Nahargarh, urging government action based on public demand. This move links historical narratives with regional identity. Concurrently, BJP MLA Anil Sharma advocates for renaming Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram, pending legislative approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:31 IST
BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot has supported the call to rename Delhi's Najafgarh constituency to Nahargarh, pointing to the collective desire of the local populace. Gahlot, who has served the Najafgarh constituency from 2015 to 2025, emphasized the importance of respecting public demand.

Former Najafgarh MLA Neelam Pehalwan had earlier proposed the renaming initiative, highlighting historical oppression during Shah Alam II's reign and the region's liberation by Raja Nahar Singh during the 1857 revolt. Pehalwan emphasized that her constituency's identity should reflect its history and cultural legacy.

This call for change has been echoed by BJP MLA Anil Sharma, who aims to rename Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram in the RK Puram constituency, a proposal that has lingered due to legislative delays. Sharma, like his colleagues, is amplifying local voices in a move that underscores regional history and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

