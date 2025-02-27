Delhi Constituency Renaming Sparks Political Action
BJP MLAs Kailash Gahlot and Neelam Pehalwan advocate for renaming Najafgarh to Nahargarh, citing historical reasons and local demand. Gahlot emphasizes government's duty to listen to citizens, while Anil Sharma seeks to rename Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram. The proposals reflect rising local interest in historical re-identification.
In a significant political move, BJP MLA Kailash Gahlot has expressed his support for the proposed renaming of Delhi's Najafgarh assembly constituency to Nahargarh. Gahlot emphasized the importance of aligning governmental actions with the will of the masses, highlighting the duty of elected officials to heed public opinion.
This follows a proposal by BJP MLA Neelam Pehalwan, who represents the Najafgarh area. During a session in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Pehalwan cited historical oppression under Mughal Emperor Shah Alam II and the role of Raja Nahar Singh in reclaiming the region during the 1857 revolt as reasons for the name change.
In a parallel development, BJP MLA Anil Sharma has pledged support for renaming Mohammadpur village in the RK Puram constituency to Madhavpuram, noting that a proposal had long been stalled in the Assembly. These initiatives underscore a growing political and civic interest in addressing regional historical identities.
