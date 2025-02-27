G20 Finance Ministers Reinforce Commitment Against Protectionism
The recent G20 finance meeting in Cape Town reiterated a commitment to resist protectionism and upheld support for a rules-based, open multilateral trading system centered around the World Trade Organization.
They expressed unwavering support for a rules-based, open, and transparent multilateral trading system, underscoring the significance of the World Trade Organization in this framework.
The finance leaders emphasized that such measures are vital for fostering global economic stability and growth amid current global challenges.
