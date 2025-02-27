G20 Finance Ministers Reinforce Commitment Against Protectionism

The Group of 20 finance ministers concluded their meeting in Cape Town with a firm declaration to resist protectionism, according to a chair's summary released by South Africa.

They expressed unwavering support for a rules-based, open, and transparent multilateral trading system, underscoring the significance of the World Trade Organization in this framework.

The finance leaders emphasized that such measures are vital for fostering global economic stability and growth amid current global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)