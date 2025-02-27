Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Investor Summit 2025: A Promising Leap or Hollow Promises?

The recently concluded Global Investors Summit in Madhya Pradesh heralds significant investment proposals worth Rs 30.77 lakh crore, with potential job creation of 21.4 lakh. However, former CM Kamal Nath questions the practical implementation and long-term outcomes of these plans as state leaders highlight historic participation and investment initiatives.

Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, has raised concerns over the tangible impact of the Global Investors Summit 2025, questioning its real-world outcomes amidst grand announcements.

The summit, hosted in Bhopal, saw Chief Minister Mohan Yadav describe it as an economic milestone, attracting over 100 foreign delegates aiming to boost the state's economic profile through various investment and business deals.

CM Yadav announced that the summit received proposals amounting to Rs 30.77 lakh crore, with a potential creation of 21.4 lakh jobs. Meanwhile, Kamal Nath remained skeptical, urging clarity on the actual implementation of these ambitious plans.

