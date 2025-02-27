Madhya Pradesh's Investor Summit 2025: A Promising Leap or Hollow Promises?

Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, has raised concerns over the tangible impact of the Global Investors Summit 2025, questioning its real-world outcomes amidst grand announcements.

The summit, hosted in Bhopal, saw Chief Minister Mohan Yadav describe it as an economic milestone, attracting over 100 foreign delegates aiming to boost the state's economic profile through various investment and business deals.

CM Yadav announced that the summit received proposals amounting to Rs 30.77 lakh crore, with a potential creation of 21.4 lakh jobs. Meanwhile, Kamal Nath remained skeptical, urging clarity on the actual implementation of these ambitious plans.

